Entertainment 8 priciest things owned by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

8 priciest things owned by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 20, 2021, 04:47 pm

Dwayne Johnson bought a Beverly Hills mansion recently

Dwayne Johnson is indeed The Rock, as filmmakers depend on him with their time, money, and energy. His films making $10.5bn worldwide is proof enough of that trust. This naturally translates to a swelling bank balance and a stunning net worth of $400 million! So what does the actor do with so much money? He invests in real estate, among other things. Let's explore.

Number 1 Beverly Hills mansion: 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, spa, pools

Photo of the Beverly Hills mansion

In April, Johnson bought a mansion in Beverly Hills paying a solid Rs. 208 crore. Spanned across 7,630 sqft, this six-bedroom property includes olive trees, an elevator, movie theater, music studio, 12 bathrooms (no less!), spa, indoor and outdoor pools. The guest house is itself a 2,500 sqft space. He had purchased this property from actor Paul Reiser (My Two Dads, Aliens).

Number 2 Sprawling farm in Georgia: 8 bedrooms, library, wine cellar

Photo of the Georgia farm

Two years back, Johnson had purchased a ranch in Georgia by shelling out $9.5 million. The sprawling estate comprises eight bedrooms, a 150-year-old farmhouse, which is used as a caretaker's cottage. Library and wine cellar are the added luxury factors in this property. The pool is saltwater, there is a fully functional horse farm, riding arena, and viewing gallery. It's now up for sale.

Numbers 3, 4 Virginia property where he cultures fishes, estate in Atlanta

The star has a farm in Virginia, outside of Charlottesville. He goes there with his family to escape from the noise of the city. There, he has created a sustainable ecosystem for his fishes— bass, crap, trout, and sunfish— and his Instagram posts display the love he has for them. He also owns a 46-acre estate in Atlanta, which houses a 14,000 sqft mansion.

Fact Past possession: Johnson also owned a house in Miami

Johnson once owned this house in Miami

Almost a decade back, Johnson owned a 13,153 sqft in Miami, a special place for him. He played college football during his University of Miami time. The smooth marble flooring was complemented by a grand entrance. Six bedrooms and six bath-chateau, a gated driveway, huge fountains, and a gourmet kitchen completed the set-up. The actor sold this home for $3mn, having bought at $3.4mn.

5, 6, 7, 8 Not just houses, the hunk owns private jet, high-end cars

Apart from houses, the WWE champ is the owner of the most luxurious cars around the globe. He owns a custom-made Pagani Huayra. Generally, it costs $1mn. He also has a Rolls-Royce Wraith and Ford F150. His other prized possession is a private jet Gulfstream G650 worth $65 million, which are also owned by the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Oprah Winfrey.