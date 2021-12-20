Entertainment Varun Dhawan signs films with Nitesh Tiwari, Rajkumar Hirani?

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 20, 2021, 02:13 pm

Varun Dhawan will soon be doing filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's project?

If reports are to be believed, we soon may see Varun Dhawan and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari teaming up for a film. The actor is reportedly keen to lock this project and add it to his diary soon. Not just that, there are several other films Dhawan is pondering over and one of them is a Rajkumar Hirani-backed movie. But, nothing is official yet.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Before the pandemic, Dhawan's last two releases at the theaters were Street Dancer 3D and Kalank. Both the movies failed miserably at the box office. Before that, he had delivered a semi-hit, Sui Dhaaga, with Anushka Sharma. So, in three years, the actor hasn't given a single hit. Despite that, he is getting projects, which means filmmakers still believe he can pull in crowds.

Information Project with Hirani will go on the floors next year

The Hirani-project will hit the floors next year, reported ETimes. It will be the debut of the ace helmer's chief Assistant Director, and he will supervise the project. Dhawan will take this "slice of life" film up right after he is done with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, added the report. This comes after "multiple meetings" he has conducted with Hirani "over the last few months."

Details Tiwari's film 'Chhichhore' will be shown in China next month

Meanwhile, details about the Tiwari directorial are not out yet. If this deal comes through, it will be Dhawan's first-ever collaboration with the Chhichhore maker. Talking of the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer, the National Award winner will be released in China on January 7, 2022, becoming the first Indian film to be shown in the dragon country after the pandemic and the Galwan valley rift.

Projects Dhawan has at least two releases next year

Next year, we will see Dhawan in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Bhediya, along with Kriti Sanon. The film will release on November 25, 2022. He is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, slated to be released on June 24, 2022. Reportedly, the actor has also signed a film with Sriram Raghavan, Ekkis, but that has been put on backburner now.