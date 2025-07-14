Kerala reports second Nipah virus death; 6 districts on alert

A 57-year-old man from Palakkad district, Kerala , died on July 12 allegedly after contracting the Nipah virus . His samples tested positive for the virus at Manjeri Medical College, Health Minister Veena George said. The National Institute of Virology in Pune is expected to confirm these results soon. This incident marks the second suspected Nipah-related death in Kerala recently.

Public health response Contact tracing and field-level surveillance In light of the suspected case, authorities have intensified contact tracing and field-level surveillance. A list of 46 people who came into contact with the patient has been prepared using CCTV footage and mobile tower location data. Health teams are also conducting fever surveillance in the region to identify any other potential cases. Furthermore, Nipah alert has been issued to hospitals across six districts. The advisory has been sent to medical facilities in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Thrissur.

Virus impact What is Nipah virus? The Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans and through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact. The World Health Organization (WHO) lists symptoms such as headaches, breathing difficulties, coughs, sore throats, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle pain, and severe weakness. In extreme cases, it can lead to disorientation, seizures, and encephalitis.