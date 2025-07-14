Omar Abdullah shares video of cops 'physically grappling' him 

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has shared a video of his confrontation with police near the Martyrs's Graveyard in Srinagar . The incident occurred when Abdullah and his supporters attempted to pay tribute to Kashmiri protesters killed by Maharaja Hari Singh's Dogra forces on July 13, 1931. In the video, Abdullah is seen grappling with police personnel who tried to stop him from entering the memorial.

Legal query What Abdullah said after the incident After the incident, Abdullah questioned the police's actions on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "This is the physical grappling I was subjected to but I am made of sterner stuff and was not to be stopped." He asked under what law they were trying to stop him from offering fatiha at the memorial.

Twitter Post Watch the video here This is the physical grappling I was subjected to but I am made of sterner stuff & was not to be stopped. I was doing nothing unlawful or illegal. In fact these “protectors of the law” need to explain under what law they were trying to stop us from offering Fatiha pic.twitter.com/8Fj1BKNixQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 14, 2025

Memorial visit 'Police barricade was set up outside my residence' "We were not allowed to read the Fatiha here yesterday. People were kept confined to their homes. When the gates were opened and I informed the control room that I wanted to come here, a bunker was set up in front of my gate and it was not removed till late at night. Today I did not tell them at all. Without telling them, I sat into the car (and drove here)," he told the media. The former CM further alleged that they were stopped again on Monday.

Allegations 'They tried to stop us but failed' "They put a bunker in front of us and tried to manhandle us. These policemen in uniform sometimes forget the law. I want to ask them, under which law did they try to stop us today? The restrictions were for yesterday. They say this is a free country, but sometimes they think we are their slaves," he said, targeting the security forces in the valley, which are under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's control. "They tried to stop us, to tear apart our flags, but their attempts failed. We came and read the fatiha," he said.