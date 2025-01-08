Over the years, traditional Kashmiri houses built for cold weather have been replaced by concrete structures that provide little insulation.

Many residents are now adding hamams—rooms with traditional underfloor heating—into their homes.

However, electric under-floor heating systems are expensive and unreliable due to frequent power cuts.

"An electric hamam costs around ₹50,000 for a room, but its running cost is too high for an average middle-class family," said Nazir Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, according to Indian Express.