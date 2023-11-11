J&K: 5 houseboats damaged in massive fire at Dal Lake

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:57 am Nov 11, 202311:57 am

Fire damaged five houseboats in Kashmir's famous Dal Lake

A major fire reportedly erupted at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday morning, damaging many houseboats. A spokesperson for the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association (KHBOA), Yaqoob Dhunoo, told NewsBytes that five houseboats were completely damaged in the blaze. He claimed the fire started in a houseboat named "Safina," near Ghat number nine, and spread to others before being extinguished.

No loss of life reported in incident: Reports

Meanwhile, J&K Fire and Emergency Services Department officials reportedly said the fire broke out around 5:15am on Saturday and engulfed several houseboats in Dal Lake. While the cause of the fire is being ascertained, Dhunoo attributed it to a "short circuit." He said the incident led to the loss of property worth several crores. However, there was no loss of life in the incident.

KHBOA appeals for immediate compensation

The KHBOA has appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir administration for compensation for the affected families. Dhunoo also urged J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha to announce an immediate relief and reconstruction package for the affected houseboat owners. He claimed that each houseboat costs Rs. 3-4 crore, and the government doesn't allow its reconstruction after any damage, which puts the owners in distress.

Similar blaze destroyed 7 houseboats last year

This is not the first time that houseboats in Kashmir have been destroyed by a fire. A similar blaze destroyed seven houseboats in Srinagar's Nigeen Lake on April 5, 2022. Reportedly, the fire started from a houseboat at 2:26am and spread to neighboring houseboats, damaging them completely. Residents and tourists staying in some of the houseboats were rescued to safety.

About Kashmir houseboat

A Kashmir houseboat is a designed and modified boat used as a home or hotel on water. Some historical accounts claim Srinagar's boat-dwelling community began building them for English visitors and residents who were not permitted to own land in Kashmir in the 19th century. Most of the houseboats are not motorized as they are usually anchored and kept stationary at a fixed point.