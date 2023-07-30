Jammu and Kashmir witnesses lowest terror violence in decade: Data

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 30, 2023 | 12:14 pm 2 min read

The latest data released by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) has revealed the first half of 2023 remained the most peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir in comparison to the corresponding periods over the last decade. There were 27 terror-related killings in the union territory between January and June this year, reportedly the lowest number recorded since 2012, when 26 such killings were recorded.

Why does this story matter?

The development is significant in light of the Centre's development push in J&K ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In addition to boasting about the restoration of normalcy and security forces cracking down on terrorists, the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed to have apprehended an underground network of terror supporters and sympathizers and disrupted the terror financing module.

2019 saw highest terror-related killings in 10 years

The SATP data showed 50 people died in 27 terror-related events in J&K in the first half of 2023, including 29 terrorists, nine civilians, and 11 security forces personnel. In the same period in 2019—when the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 was abolished—such killings were at their highest in 10 years: 222 deaths, including 128 terrorists and 72 personnel, in 97 incidents.

2020 tops in number of terrorist deaths

In terms of terrorist deaths in J&K, the year 2022 ranks second when a record 130 terrorists were killed out of 169 terror-related incidents. In 2020, 134 terrorists were killed—the highest in over a decade. Interestingly, at 123, the number of terror-related events was also at a seven-year low between January and June 2023 compared to 270 instances in the same period last year.

Zero 'net infiltration' reported in UT in 2023: Home Ministry

J&K reportedly also saw a decline in infiltration attempts this year. According to the Union Home Ministry data, the first six months of this year saw zero "net infiltration" in the union territory. This is a significant drop from the 141 instances of infiltration recorded in 2019. The Centre claimed this was possible due to a "well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle cross-border infiltration."

Historic decision to allow Muharram procession

In another significant development, the J&K government allowed a Muharram procession in Srinagar after three decades on Thursday. The Shias saw it as a historic day in J&K, signifying a situation of "normalcy," per the J&K Police. Notably, officials also claimed that Kashmir witnessed the most peaceful Ramzan month this year since militancy broke out in the Kashmir Valley in 1989, per The Hindu.

