PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament in May end: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 16, 2023, 07:59 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi will reportedly inaugurate new Parliament later this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi by the end of May, reported NDTV, citing sources. The new building—built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at a cost of about Rs. 970 crore—will open around the time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) completes nine years at the Centre. The construction is reportedly nearing completion.

Why does this story matter?

This development follows reports about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s plan for a grand month-long "special contact campaign" across the country to mark PM Modi completing nine years at the helm of the central government.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just a year away, the program is being viewed as a major attempt for the saffron party to retain power.

Features, specialties of new Parliament building

According to officials, the new four-storied earthquake-resistant Parliament building can house 1,224 members of Parliament (MPs). It has a huge Constitution hall, dining areas, and parking spaces. The building has three entrances, namely Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar, and separate entrances for MPs, VIPs, and tourists. The staff will have a fresh uniform designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Know about Central Vista project

The Central Vista Redevelopment Project (roughly worth Rs. 20,000cr), launched in September 2019, was planned to revamp India's power capital. The Centre plans to build a new Parliament building and a common Central Secretariat, revamp and renamed the three-kilometer road from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate (formerly Rajpath), a new PM office and residence, and a new vice-president enclave, among others.

How BJP plans to celebrate 9 years of Modi government

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020. Now, its inauguration has reportedly been made part of the BJP program to mark nine years of Modi-led government. The BJP has reportedly planned a massive month-long "special contact campaign" across the country, covering all Lok Sabha constituencies. Modi will launch the campaign with a huge rally on May 30.