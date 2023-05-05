Politics

NCP panel urges Sharad Pawar to continue as party chief

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 05, 2023, 01:53 pm 2 min read

The NCP's core committee unanimously rejected Sharad Pawar's resignation and requested him to continue the post

The core committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) met on Friday and unanimously rejected party president Sharad Pawar's resignation and requested him to continue the post. The decision was taken at the meeting of the 18-member committee constituted to decide the NCP's future and Pawar's successor after the veteran announced that he would hang up his boots.

Why does this story matter?

Pawar's resignation as NCP chief could have far-reaching consequences not only for Maharashtra but also for national politics, especially in light of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The veteran is considered a formidable force capable of catalyzing a joint opposition front to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following his resignation announcement, NCP workers from other states have urged him to reconsider.

Final call rests with Pawar

The panel's decision will be conveyed to Pawar, who will make the final call. NCP's top brass, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, are likely to make an official announcement regarding this matter on Friday afternoon. Per reports, the NCP leadership would most likely remain within the Pawar family as passing the reins to someone from outside may cause rifts and power struggles.

Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule considered worthy successor

Pawar's daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule is reportedly the top contender to take over as Pawar's successor. Senior NCP leader and Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, has repeatedly stated that he has no ambition to lead the party at the national level. NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel also denied being in the fray for the top post.

Your feelings won't be ignored: Pawar to party workers

After party workers protested Pawar's decision to resign for the second day on Thursday, he hinted that he might reconsider his resignation. He told his protesting cadre, "I assure that your feelings will not be ignored. That's all I'm saying at this point. I assure you that after two days you will not have to sit like this."

NCP workers attempted suicide to protest Pawar's resignation

Reportedly, there were fireworks and celebrations after the panel rejected Pawar's resignation. Earlier, some NCP workers reportedly attempted suicide outside the party's office in Mumbai to oppose Pawar's decision to quit. A party worker also allegedly poured kerosene on himself but was stopped by others.