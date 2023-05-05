Politics

Modi's 'Bajrangbali' remark: Owaisi asks if they should raise Takbir

May 05, 2023

Owaisi claims the Congress and BJP are demanding votes in Karnataka based on majority religion

In a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Congress head DK Shivakumar for reportedly pursuing votes based on the majority religion in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls. "Skies would fall if I asked people to raise Takbir," Owaisi said in a tweet on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

The reaction from the AIMIM president followed PM Modi's recent "Jai Bajrangbali" remark and the Karnataka Congress chief's claims that the grand old party would prioritize the construction of Lord Hanuman temples in different parts of the state.

Notably, the saffron brigade came to power in Karnataka by toppling the coalition government of Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress in July 2019.

Congress, BJP demanding votes based on majority religion: Owaisi

Taking to Twitter, Owasi said the Congress and the BJP are openly demanding votes based on the majority religion. "Will Congress promise reconstruction of a demolished dargah in Hubli?" he asked. "It has surrendered its ideological battle with BJP. Will Modi be ok if I asked people to raise TAKBIR? The skies would fall," added the president of the AIMIM﻿.

Twitter post by Owaisi

Know about Modi's 'Jai Bajrangbali' remark

While addressing a gathering in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday, Modi said, "Does anyone in Karnataka accept the black culture, a culture where anyone can abuse, does Karnataka forgive those who hurl abuses?" "What will you do this time, will you punish...when you press the button at the polling booth, punish those by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali,'" added Modi.

Will build Lord Hanuman temples across Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Meanwhile, Shivakumar on Thursday pledged that the party would build Lord Hanuman temples if they came to power. "We have a commitment to the development of Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples across the state if the Congress party comes to power," he said. "Our party will also prioritize the construction of new Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples in various parts of the state," he added.

Owaisi's earlier reaction to Modi, Shivakumar's remarks

Addressing a gathering in Katnataka's Kolar earlier, Owaisi said, "The PM asked to raise slogans of Bajrangbali while casting vote, what secularism is this? Today, the Karnataka Congress president said that if Congress comes to power, they will build more Hanuman temples." "If I say here that while voting, press the button chanting 'Allahu Akbar,' then the media will make a hue," he added.

Karnataka set to witness polls on May 10

The state of Karnataka is set to witness a single-phase Assembly election for all 224 seats on May 10. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 13. With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls just around the corner, everyone's attention will be on the southern state, as it plays a key role in south Indian politics.