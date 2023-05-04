Politics

Shimla Municipal Corporation election: Congress emerges victorious after 10 years

BJP failed to retain power after winning just nine seats (Representational image)

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation elections in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla is now over, with Congress emerging victorious after 10 years. According to the Hindustan Times, the Congress bagged 24 of the 34 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won only nine seats and failed to retain its power. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) registered victory over one seat.

Polling was held on Tuesday

The polling was held on Tuesday across all wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation and the voter turnout was recorded at 59%. Notably, the civic body's five-year tenure ended in June 2022, but elections could not be held on time due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards. Following the result, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thanked citizens for electing Congress.

