Karnataka: Sonia Gandhi to hold her only rally on Saturday

Sonia Gandhi would campaign for former CM Jagadish Shettar

Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi is set to address her first election campaign in Karnataka's Hubballi on Saturday ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls, which are scheduled for May 10. "This is her only public meeting," party sources told PTI on Thursday. According to reports, Gandhi would campaign for former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, whom Congress has fielded from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday

Notably, Shettar joined Congress last month after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied him a ticket and instead fielded Mahesh Tenginkai from the seat. Moreover, Gandhi would hold the rally the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold a massive roadshow in Bengaluru. The last day of campaigning is May 8, while the counting of votes will take place on May 13.