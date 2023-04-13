India

PM Modi welcomes 71,000 new appointees at 'Rozgar Mela'

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 13, 2023, 06:34 pm 1 min read

PM Modi distributed appointment letters to 71,000 newly inducted recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to 71,000 newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organizations at the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Thursday. Addressing the event, he said the central government was "committed to giving the right opportunities to the talent and energy of youth to fulfill the vision of a developed India."

Watch: PM Modi addresses 'Rashtriya Rozgar Mela'

Recruits filled positions in central government departments

As per an official statement, the new appointees would be able to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course specially designed for the recruits. They have filled positions under the central government such as train managers, station masters, senior commercial-cum-ticket clerks, inspectors, stenographers, junior accountants, postal assistants, Income Tax inspectors, assistant professors, teachers, nurses, and probationary officers, among others.

Startups created over 40 lakh jobs in India: Modi

In his speech, PM Modi also said that startups in India have created more than 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs, adding that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. Notably, the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela is an initiative that is a part of the Centre's announcement promising to give 10 lakh jobs before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.