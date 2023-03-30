India

Lalit Modi threatens to sue Rahul Gandhi: Know why

Lalit Modi threatens to sue Rahul Gandhi: Know why

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 30, 2023, 05:20 pm 3 min read

Lalit Modi says he will take Gandhi to UK court over the Modi surname remark case

The former head of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi, on Thursday threatened to sue Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "Modi surname" remarks and allegations leveled by the disqualified MP's associates that the 59-year-old businessman is a "fugitive of justice." Taking to Twitter, Modi said that he "looked forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself."

Why does this story matter?

Modi's remarks come just days after Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case for remarks he made at a poll rally, which were deemed an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those sharing the same surname.

Since then, Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, triggering a nationwide political row!

Modi bashes Gandhi & Co. over 'fugitive of justice' remark

In a series of tweets, Modi questioned on what grounds he was being called a "fugitive" and asserted that he has never been convicted, making him an ordinary citizen. "I see just about every Tom dick and Gandhi associates, again and again, saying I am a fugitive of justice. Why? How? And when was I to date ever convicted of same?" asked the 59-year-old.

Modi alleges vendetta

In another tweet, he went on to slam opposition leaders, alleging "vendetta" and claiming they are ill-informed. "Unlike Pappu aka Rahul Gandhi, I am now an ordinary citizen saying it, and it seems one and all opposition leaders have nothing else to do, so they too are either ill-informed or just vendetta prone," tweeted Modi.

Have decided to take Gandhi to court in UK: Modi

"I have decided to take Rahul Gandhi to court in UK right away. I am sure he will have to come up with some solid evidence. I look forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself," he wrote. To recall, Modi has been living in the United Kingdom (UK) since 2010 after he faced numerous allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL.

Created the greatest sporting event in this world, says Modi

While claiming that he created the world's greatest sporting event, which generated nearly $100 billion, Modi added: "Not even a penny to date has been proven I took in last 15 years." "Let not 1 one Congress leader forget that from early 1950's the Modi family has done more for them and our country then they can ever imagine," he added.

Modi's Twitter posts

Know about Gandhi's 2019 defamation case

Gandhi was taken to court for remarks he made against PM Modi at a poll rally in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019. "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?" he said. Soon after, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Surat (West), Purnesh Modi, filed an official complaint, accusing Gandhi of defaming the whole Modi community.

Consequences of Gandhi's conviction

Following the Congress leader's conviction and the court's two-year jail sentence in the defamation case, Gandhi's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala fell vacant, and a bypoll is now expected to be held by September. Furthermore, the former Congress leader is also at risk of losing his ability to contest elections for the next eight years.