Politics

Rahul Gandhi overstepped democratic limits, must be sent packing: Nadda

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 19, 2023, 08:54 pm 2 min read

BJP chief Nadda said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has overstepped all democratic bounds

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has allegedly overstepped all limits of democracy. Nadda said that Gandhi should be "sent packing" in a democratic manner as people like him have no place in a democracy. He made these comments while virtually addressing the BJP youth wing's "National Youth Parliament" being organized in Chennai.

Why does this story matter?

Nadda's comments come just days after the BJP called for a special parliamentary committee to review Gandhi's alleged "contemptuous" comments against India in London during his recent United Kingdom visit.

To recall, the Congress leader's speech at Cambridge University last month ignited a row after he alleged that opposition leaders were being spied on and democracy in India was under attack.

Gandhi must be sent packing 'lock, stock, and barrel': Nadda

Nadda claimed Gandhi had violated all democratic norms and should be sent packing "lock, stock, and barrel" in a democratic way. "Those who do not believe in democracy have no place in a democracy," he said while virtually addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's National Youth Parliament in Chennai. The BJP president claimed that people never listened to Gandhi but rather tolerated him.

Rahul Gandhi insulted country, invited foreign intervention: BJP chief

"Rahul Gandhi not merely insulted the nation by his shameful remarks about the democratic values of India, but has also invited the foreign nations to intervene in our country," Nadda said on Sunday.

BJP wants Gandhi's ousted from Lok Sabha, seeks apology

In response to Gandhi's London comments, BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier accused him of insulting India on foreign soil. Gandhi "has sought to shame India's democracy, polity, parliament, political system, and judicial system," Prasad said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also sought the Congress MP's apology in Parliament. Notably, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had even suggested expelling Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader's alleged controversial remarks at Cambridge University

On February 28, Gandhi delivered a speech at Cambridge University, United Kingdom, in which he lambasted the BJP-led central government. The Congress MP, during his lecture on Learning to Listen in the 21st Century, alleged that there was an "attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy" and that various opposition leaders were being spied on using Israeli spyware Pegasus.