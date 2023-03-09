Politics

Tamil Nadu: 13 BJP workers quit party, join AIADMK

Tamil Nadu: 13 BJP workers quit party, join AIADMK

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 09, 2023, 10:41 am 3 min read

More BJP workers quit party in Tamil Nadu to join AIADMK

A total of 13 functionaries from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned on Wednesday and joined its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). All the resigned individuals belonged to the saffron brigade's IT wing in Chennai West. This development comes right after the BJP's state unit accused the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK of reportedly "poaching" its leaders.

Why does this story matter?

The current relations between the BJP and AIADMK have stooped to an all-time low in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP workers in Tuticorin burning photographs of Palaniswami, accusing him of breaching the "coalition dharma."

Five BJP leaders also joined the AIADMK last week, including the state IT wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar.

According to sources, the party now regards the BJP as a liability.

That's how politics is supposed to be: TN BJP president

Reacting to this significant development, BJP state unit president K Annamalai labeled the switch as part of politics. "Every day, thousands of people join a party, and hundreds of people leave a party. That's how politics is supposed to be. A national party in Tamil Nadu has to be run with a certain degree of certainty," he told the news agency ANI.

We will create opportunities for new people: Annamalai

Annamalai also claimed that his job as the state BJP president is to ensure that Narendra Modi's support translates into votes! "My primary job as Tamil Nadu BJP president is to make sure that PM Modi who is widely appreciated in the state gets translated into votes and for that, we'll create opportunities for new people and that will naturally create issues," he remarked.

Details on BJP leaders who recently joined AIADMK in TN

BJP Intellectual Wing State Secretary Krishnan, State OBC Wing Secretary Ammu, IT Wing State Secretary Dileep Kannan, and Trichy Rural District Vice President Vijay joined AIADMK on Tuesday after reportedly meeting with Palaniswami. Moreover, IT Wing State Secretary Krishnan and the party's state IT wing head also exited the BJP while leveling severe allegations against Annamalai.

BJP is growing: Annamalai's response to outgoing leaders

While responding to the claims made by the outgoing BJP leaders, Annamalai said: "Some four BJP leaders have joined, it's an unfortunate state in Tamil Nadu where Dravidian politicians who think that they run big parties want to poach from BJP and grow their party." "That only shows BJP is growing," the state BJP president added.

BJP was getting votes lesser than NOTA: Ramachandran to Annamalai

Reacting to Annamalai's remarks, AIADMK IT Wing Secretary Singai G Ramachandran tweeted: "Once BJP was getting votes lesser than NOTA. In the 2021 election, how BJP MLAs won the election is the answer for this (AIADMK - BJP faced the election as allies)." "It is only a joke to say to develop AIADMK, BJP persons are needed," added Ramachandran.

Downfall of BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK has lost three elections while contesting in coalition with the saffron brigade. During the recent by-poll, in which the AIADMK alliance lost, the parties decided to campaign separately in the state. As per media reports, the AIADMK currently views the BJP in the state as a liability.