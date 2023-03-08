Politics

Manish Sisodia allegedly kept with inmates, refused 'Vipassana' prison cell

Manish Sisodia allegedly kept with inmates, refused 'Vipassana' prison cell

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 08, 2023, 05:07 pm 1 min read

Manish Sisodia was arrested last month in connection with the excise policy scam case

Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been refused the "Vipassana cell" in prison and is being kept with other inmates, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Wednesday, PTI reported. Notably, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 on money laundering charges and was lodged in a cell in the Tihar Jail for senior citizens.

Sisodia has been kept with criminals: AAP

Speaking to the news agency PTI, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "There was a request for Sisodia to be kept in the Vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court." "Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give the answer," he added.

Court allowed Sisodia to carry 'Bhagavad Gita'

Sisodia, a close aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested last month in connection with the excise policy scam case. The court allowed him to carry Bhagavad Gita, medicines, and spectacles to the prison. It also reportedly directed the authorities to consider Sisodia's request to be allowed to practice Vipassana meditation. He has been remanded to judicial custody till March 20.