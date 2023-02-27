Politics

2023 Exit Polls: BJP to retain Tripura with 36-45 seats

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Feb 27, 2023, 07:55 pm 2 min read

Exit polls predict BJP in Tripura, NPP in Meghalaya, NDPP+BJP in Nagaland

Meghalaya and Nagaland went to polls to elect a new Assembly on Monday, while the state elections in Tripura were held earlier on February 16. Now, the India Today-My Axis India exit poll has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain both Tripura and Nagaland, where it is part of the ruling coalition with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Both Tripura, Nagaland Assemblies have 60 seats

In Tripura, the BJP is predicted to win 36-45 seats in the 60-seat Assembly, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) to bag 9-16 seats, and the Left-Congress alliance to secure 6-11 seats, per India Today-My Axis India. In the 60-member Nagaland Assembly, the BJP-NDPP coalition would win 35-43 seats, 2-5 seats for Naga People's Front (NPF), and 1-3 for Congress, the Zee News-Matrize exit poll predicted.

NPP to retain Meghalaya: Zee News-Matrize exit poll

On the other hand, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) is set to retain Meghalaya, according to the projections by the Zee News-Matrize exit poll survey. The NPP is predicted to secure around 21-26 seats in the 60-member Assembly, whereas the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to bag 8-13 seats, and the BJP is projected to get 6-11 seats, as per the exit poll.