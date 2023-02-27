Politics

Those wearing 'hawai chappals' should travel in 'hawai jahaz': Modi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 27, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport during his visit to Karnataka

Highlighting India's growing aviation market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that common people who wear hawai chappals (slippers) should be able to travel in hawai jahaz (aircraft). Addressing a public event in Karnataka's Belagavi, PM Modi also added that India would need thousands of aircraft in the coming days and that the days of Made-in-India passenger airplanes are not that far away.

Why does this story matter?

The remarks by Modi came after he officially inaugurated the Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Monday.

The airport has been constructed with an investment of Rs. 449.22 crore on a 663 acre of land, Mint reported.

It is also worth noting that Air India recently made aviation history with the biggest aircraft order ever, purchasing 540 planes from Boeing and Airbus.

Modi's dig at Congress over Air India's 'loss-incurring business model'

Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said that Air India was known for scams and poor business model before 2014, but the airline is now taking "a new flight." "During the Congres rule, Air India was known for scams, as a loss-incurring business model. Today, Air India is taking a new flight before the world in the form of India's new capability," said Modi.

Indians will travel in Make-in-India passenger aircraft soon: Modi

Modi also expressed his desire to see India manufacture commercial aircraft soon, saying, "In the time to come, thousands of aircraft will be needed in India." "Right now, we might be importing these aircraft from abroad but the day is not far away when the people of India will travel in 'Make in India' passenger aircraft," he added.

PM Modi's heartfelt gesture on BS Yediyurappa's 80th birth anniversary

In a heartfelt gesture to BS Yediyurappa, who celebrated his 80th birth anniversary on Monday, Modi asked the people at the gathering to turn on their phone flashlights to extend birthday wishes to the former chief minister of Karnataka. "Today is special for one more reason. It's the birthday of Karnataka's popular leader BS Yediyurappa. I pray for his long life," the PM said.

Visuals of people wishing former Karnataka CM on his birthday

Modi lauds Yediyurappa's inspirational speech in Assembly

Modi also lauded the former Karnataka CM for his speech in the Assembly. He said, "The life of BS Yediyurappa as well as his speech in the Assembly has always inspired me and others, who are in public life. He will keep inspiring the coming generations." "His speech at the Karnataka Assembly last week was an inspiration for everyone in public life," he added.

Details on Modi's fifth Karnataka visit

Monday's visit marked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's fifth visit to Karnataka this year, which is set to go into Assembly polls in May. In total, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for numerous development projects worth over Rs. 3,600 crore in Karnataka. Besides Yediyurappa, CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were among the key people who attended the event.

Video of PM Modi's address in Belagavi

