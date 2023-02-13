India

Aiyyo Shraddha: The Instagram viral sensation who met PM Modi

Feb 13, 2023

Meet Aiyyo shraddha, the Instagram star who is spreading like fire with her comic timing

Dropping truth bombs that can blast you with hilarity, Shraddha Jain a.k.a Aiyyo Shraddha has been a boundless entertainer who switches between characters and accents instantly. From portraying a school teacher to a corporate HR, the RJ, actor, and now a viral digital creator is known for generating content that can easily be someone's recipe for a good day. Read on.

Jain quit her marketing job to reflect on her passion

Based out of Bangalore, Jain called her corporate job quits during the lockdown back in 2020. She was serving as the marketing head of a Kannada television channel and took this step to reflect on her priorities. Her knack for planning non-fiction shows helped her understand the market to follow her creative pursuits. Since then, she has been creating content that's hard to skip.

She writes, performs, and creates content in 5 different languages!

Aiyyo Shraddha is synonymous with humor and dedication. The creator writes, acts, and shoots in different languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, and Tulu. With more than 6,85,000 followers on Instagram, her reels have made way toward many notable public figures, including our Prime Minister Narendra Modi! Sharing below one of her many recent viral reels that speaks volumes about her craft.

Check out Shraddha's viral reel on the recent layoffs

Her 'laid off' video instantly 'hired' us as her admirers

Aiyyo Shradha in the above reel took an uproarious take on the ongoing layoffs happening around the world. Besides her funny expressions and accent, her relatable one-liners and anecdotes became an instant hit among netizens. Many entrepreneurs and celebrities quickly took to her comments section to appreciate her comic timing. Currently, her video has garnered a whopping 2.3 million reach!

PM Modi exclaimed 'Aiyyo' upon meeting her in person

The comedian took to her Twitter and Instagram to share some photos of her recent meeting with PM Modi. "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @PMOIndia!" she wrote.

Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’.

I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia! pic.twitter.com/zBYexcy1I2 — Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) February 13, 2023