India

Republic Day: Navy's IL-38SD aircraft makes first and last flypast

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 26, 2023, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Indian Navy's IL-38 aircraft served the Navy for almost 45 years and was among the 50 aircraft that took part in the event

Indian Navy's Ilyushin IL-38SD (sea dragon) aircraft, which completed more than 40 glorious years of service to India, flew over the Kartavya Path for the first and last time during Thursday's Republic Day celebrations. The IL-38 has served the Navy for almost 45 years and was among the 50 aircraft that took part in the event.

Why does this story matter?

After nearly 10,000 hours of operational flight time, the first IL-38SD naval aircraft, IN 301, was decommissioned on January 17, 2022.

Inducted in 1977, the IL-38 aircraft played a very pivotal role in the Navy's maritime reconnaissance missions.

It remained fully serviceable to the last day of its operational life, and flew a seven-hour mission sortie before bidding adieu.

Know about Republic Day flypast display

The Republic Day flypast consisted of 45 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, one Indian Navy aircraft, and four helicopters from the Indian Army. Other than the IL-38 naval aircraft, formations like 'Vajrang' and 'Bheem' were also showcased for the first time over the Kartavya Path. A total of 13 formations were showcased, including abreast, arrowhead, and others by aircraft like Rafale, Mig-29, SU-30, etc.

Ministry of Defence's post on Republic Day

Glimpses of #RepublicDay2023.



Amrit Formation comprising of 6 Jaguars Garuda formation comprising of an IL 38 of @indiannavy An 32 transport aircraft of the @IAF_MCC.@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/f9oIgTmwNI — PRO Nagpur, Ministry of Defence (@PRODefNgp) January 26, 2023

PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs on Republic Day

The Republic Day Parade on Thursday ceremony commenced as Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the National War Memorial at Delhi's India Gate, where he paid his heartfelt tribute to all the fallen soldiers, and laid a wreath. PM Modi then reached Kartavya Path's saluting base and welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

105-mm Indian field guns used for ceremonial salute

Following traditions, the national flag was unfurled in Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's presence. This was followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. Instead of the vintage 25-pounder guns, 105-mm Indian field guns delivered the ceremonial salute for the first time. This change was symbolic as it marked India's 'Atmanirbharta,' or self-reliance, in the defense department.

Army exhibited a range of advanced combat machinery

A total of six marching contingents of the Army, including the Punjab Regiment, Mechanised Infantry Regiment, Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Gorkha Brigade, Bihar Regiment, and Dogra Regiment, paraded past the saluting dais. The Army also showcased numerous advanced combat machinery, including the likes of the NAG Missile System (NAMIS), Arjun Main Battle Tank (MBT), Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle, and a few more new-generation equipment.