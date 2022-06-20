India

Now, Anand Mahindra opens company doors for recruitment of Agniveers

Saddened by the violence around the Agnipath scheme, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra announced to recruit 'trained and capable' Agniveers. (Photo Credit: Flickr)

Despite the ongoing unrest over the Centre's recently announced Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Mahindra Group Chairperson Anand Mahindra announced on Monday that youngsters trained under the scheme will be hired by the conglomerate. In a tweet, he stated that Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to hire such well-trained and capable young people, adding that the violence surrounding the Agnipath program saddens him.

Context Why does this story matter?

Officials claim that the Agnipath scheme will allow for much-needed young recruitment in the defense forces.

Notably, the Indian Army and other defense forces' recruitment processes were suspended two years ago, leaving aspirants in a difficult situation.

However, despite the Centre's announcement of certain amendments, the new program is drawing severe criticism from some quarters, leading to violent protests across many states.

Announcement Statement of Anand Mahindra over the issue

"Saddened by the violence around the [Agnipath] program. When the scheme was mooted last year, I stated and I repeat—the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," Mahindra tweeted. Meanwhile, registration for the scheme will begin on Friday (June 24), with the online exam scheduled for July 24.

Details What posts will Mahindra Group offer to Agniveers?

Many people congratulated and complimented the industrialist over the announcement, and one user inquired as to what position the Mahindra Group would assign to Agniveers. "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector," Mahindra responded. "With leadership, teamwork, and physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration and supply chain management," he added.

Agnipath Scheme What is Agnipath scheme?

The Agnipath military recruitment scheme for armed services is aimed at reducing the wage and pension costs, per officials Under this proposal, defense troops will be freed after four years. Only 25% of them may be recalled for a complete term. There will be no pension and gratuity benefits. However, a lump sum amount will be given to them upon completion of the service.

Reaction Violent protests across the country

Following the scheme's formal launch last week, there were violent protests across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam. Trains and vehicles were set on fire, despite guarantees from the authorities. Several student organizations in Bihar have called for a state-wide bandh, while others have called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on Monday.

Information What amendments were made to scheme after launch?

Crucial amendments made to the Agnipath scheme amid protests since its inception include the extension of the upper age limit; skill recognition from UGC; priority in giving bank loans; a 10% quota in CAPFs and Assam Rifles; the announcement of an open-schooling certificate.

Defence Ministry No roll-back of Agnipath scheme, all concessions pre-planned: Defence Ministry

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence on Sunday stated that the Agnipath scheme would not be rolled back, saying that such changes had been long overdue since the armed services sought to bring in more youth and experience. It further added that the reservations for "Agniveers" announced by different ministries were pre-planned and not in response to the protests after the policy was launched.