Agra: Numerous houses collapse during excavation work at guest house

Three people were rescued after portion of numerous houses collapsed in Agra's Dhuliya Ganj area

Numerous people were feared trapped after several houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Thursday. According to the news agency ANI, the houses collapsed during excavation work at a nearby guest house in the Dhuliya Ganj area. So far, two individuals have been rescued from the collapse site and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Why does this story matter?

This incident comes just a couple of days after a multi-story apartment collapsed in UP's Lucknow and claimed the lives of two women.

As per the news agency PTI, the victims were identified as Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider's mother Begum Haider and wife Uzma Haider.

The incident happened just a few hours after earthquake tremors were felt in numerous parts of North India.

Five to six homes collapsed during excavation work: Report

As per a senior official, the incident happened in the Dhuliya Ganj area when the back portion of about five to six homes collapsed during the excavation work of an inn. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and asked the District Magistrate and senior police officials to visit the collapse site and conduct the relief works, said an official release.

3 people of a family got buried in collapse: Singh

Meanwhile, Agra Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anjani Kumar Singh also provided an update on the incident. "The back part of about 5 to 6 houses collapsed outside the city station located at Dhuliaganj under Hariparvat police station area, the construction work of Dharamshala was going on, in which 3 people of a family were buried, all have been rescued and taken to the hospital."

Visuals from the collapse site

A kid being rescued from debris after several houses collapsed in UP's Agra district. It is being claimed digging work in premises of a dharmashala for a housing project led to the collapse of the nearby houses. pic.twitter.com/z8UC3lJc8F — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 26, 2023

4-year-old girl trapped under the debris dies

Speaking to India Today after the incident, Singh also said that a four-year-old girl died in the incident. The deceased was identified as Rusali, and she was stuck under the rubble with her sister Vaidehi and father Vivek, who both received minor injuries. Per reports, the house owners in the area had repeatedly objected to the excavation work several times, but it went unheard.

Police, rescue team immediately reached collapse site: Agra CP

Agra Commissioner of Police Preetinder Singh revealed that a probe is underway, and the culprits will soon be identified. "On the information of damage to 3-4 houses due to the excavation of the basement under the police station area, the police and the rescue team immediately reached the spot, rescuing 3 persons, and registering charges in connection with the incident," he said.

Video of Singh's media address after the Agra incident

Building collapse in Lucknow killed two

On Tuesday, a multi-storey building collapsed in Lucknow and killed two people from the same family. As per a senior official, a total of 15 individuals were pulled out of the collapsed ruins. Meanwhile, the UP CM also directed setting up a three-member panel to investigate the incident and hand in a report within the next seven days.