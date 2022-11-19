India

'130cr Indians have responsibility to protect Tamil culture': PM Modi

Nov 19, 2022

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a conclave under the prime minister's 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed Kashi and Tamil Nadu as "timeless centers" of culture and civilization in India. He said the two regions are also the centers of the world's oldest languages, Sanskrit and Tamil. Modi was speaking at the inaugural function of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Here's more about the program and what he said.

The program is important for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi as Varanasi is his parliamentary constituency.

Further, the event tried to strike a common religious chord related to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and the southern state of Tamil Nadu—ruled by the opposition DMK.

To recall, PM Modi launched the Kashi Vishwanath temple project in Varanasi in March 2018.

"If Kashi has Baba Vishwanath, then in Tamil Nadu, there is the blessing of Lord Rameshwaram. Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are Shivmay (drenched in the devotion of Lord Shiv) and Shaktimay (drenched in the devotion of Goddess Shakti)," he said. "Kashi and Tamil Nadu both are sources of music, literature, and art. Kashi's tabla and Tamil Nadu's thannumai are famous," he said.

Modi 130 crore Indians have responsibility to protect Tamil culture: Modi

PM Modi stated that India is proud of its unique culture and that Tamil is the world's oldest language. "We need to be proud of this heritage & work towards strengthening it. The entire country is proud when we tell the world about the oldest language in the world. 130 crore Indians have the responsibility to protect the Tamil culture," he said.

In Varanasi, addressing the 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.' It is a wonderful confluence of India's culture and heritage. https://t.co/ZX3WRhrxm9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam conclave in the pilgrim city is part of the prime minister's initiative of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' that portrays unity among the cultural diversity of various states and Union Territories. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, and tourist places of the two regions are also being organized.

During their stay in Varanasi, more than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will attend seminars and socialize with locals who share their interests, professions, and fields of work. Additionally, they will also socialize with neighbors who share their interests, profession, and trade.