Deepotsav: Ayodhya creates new Guinness record by lighting 15.76L 'diyas'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Oct 24, 2022, 01:03 pm 3 min read

Ayodhya broke its own 2021 record to create new Guinness World Record

The city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has broken its own Guinness World Record by lighting over 15.76 lakh clay oil lamps on the eve of Diwali—the festival of lights! The lamps were lit simultaneously on Sunday in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath at Ram Ki Paidi on the Sarayu River banks, beating a 2021 record held by Ayodhya.

Context Why does this story matter?

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Adityanath government's Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, where he also performed aarti.

Ayodhya is regarded as one of India's holiest cities, and it holds special significance as it is considered the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Notably, following the Supreme Court's 2019 Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute verdict, a massive effort to construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is now underway.

Details Thousands in attendance to witness the historic event

Over 22,000 volunteers lit earthen lamps on Sunday for thousands of devotees and dignitaries to witness in Ayodhya. Besides PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and several state ministers attended the historic event. The three-day Deepotsav, which began on Friday, has become a tradition of Diwali festivities in Ayodhya since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in UP in 2017.

Numbers Only 1.71L lamps were lit during inaugural Deepotsav edition

To note, the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government launched Deepotsav in 2017 when 1.71 lakh oil lamps were lit during the celebrations. According to news agency ANI, the number has only increased in the following years: 3.01 lakh diyas were lit in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, and 9.41 lakh in 2021.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of the enchanting view shared on Twitter

Record Awadh University students, teachers contributed significantly

According to reports, students and teachers of Awadh University in Ayodhya have contributed significantly to the creation of the city's new record. The officials of the Guinness World Records have also acknowledged their contributions. Following the event, the Guinness World Record certificate was presented to CM Adityanath, and the prime minister congratulated him amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram."

Address Prime Minister Modi's Diwali message to the world

Modi on Sunday also addressed the gathering in Ayodhya, where he termed Lord Rama "a beacon for the world." "We begin our celebration with the declaration of Satyamev Jayate. This celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India. Today is the day of a ray of hope, a ray of humankind, a ray of Janbhagidari, a ray of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas," he said.

Modi 'Deepawali diyas are the living energy of India': Modi

Addressing the attendees, PM Modi further said, "Lord Rama is the giver of light to the whole world." "He is like a beacon for the entire world. From Deep to Deepawali, this is the philosophy of India, this is the thought of India, this is the eternal culture of India." "Deepawali diyas are the living energy of India's ideals, values, and philosophy," he added.

Twitter Post Watch PM Modi's address in Ayodhya

May the divine blessings of Bhagwaan Shree Ram brighten our lives. Watch from Ayodhya... https://t.co/Hr2nVF2G2u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2022