Deepotsav: Ayodhya creates new Guinness record by lighting 15.76L 'diyas'
The city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has broken its own Guinness World Record by lighting over 15.76 lakh clay oil lamps on the eve of Diwali—the festival of lights! The lamps were lit simultaneously on Sunday in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath at Ram Ki Paidi on the Sarayu River banks, beating a 2021 record held by Ayodhya.
- PM Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Adityanath government's Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, where he also performed aarti.
- Ayodhya is regarded as one of India's holiest cities, and it holds special significance as it is considered the birthplace of Lord Rama.
- Notably, following the Supreme Court's 2019 Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute verdict, a massive effort to construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is now underway.
Over 22,000 volunteers lit earthen lamps on Sunday for thousands of devotees and dignitaries to witness in Ayodhya. Besides PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and several state ministers attended the historic event. The three-day Deepotsav, which began on Friday, has become a tradition of Diwali festivities in Ayodhya since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in UP in 2017.
To note, the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government launched Deepotsav in 2017 when 1.71 lakh oil lamps were lit during the celebrations. According to news agency ANI, the number has only increased in the following years: 3.01 lakh diyas were lit in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, and 9.41 lakh in 2021.
Ayodhya awaits the lights! Do you?— UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) October 15, 2022
Deepotsav 2022, upcoming!#DeepotsavAyodhya2022 #Deepotsav2022 pic.twitter.com/IV1iyLgVS5
According to reports, students and teachers of Awadh University in Ayodhya have contributed significantly to the creation of the city's new record. The officials of the Guinness World Records have also acknowledged their contributions. Following the event, the Guinness World Record certificate was presented to CM Adityanath, and the prime minister congratulated him amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram."
Modi on Sunday also addressed the gathering in Ayodhya, where he termed Lord Rama "a beacon for the world." "We begin our celebration with the declaration of Satyamev Jayate. This celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India. Today is the day of a ray of hope, a ray of humankind, a ray of Janbhagidari, a ray of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas," he said.
Addressing the attendees, PM Modi further said, "Lord Rama is the giver of light to the whole world." "He is like a beacon for the entire world. From Deep to Deepawali, this is the philosophy of India, this is the thought of India, this is the eternal culture of India." "Deepawali diyas are the living energy of India's ideals, values, and philosophy," he added.
May the divine blessings of Bhagwaan Shree Ram brighten our lives. Watch from Ayodhya... https://t.co/Hr2nVF2G2u— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2022