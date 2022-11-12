World

Another earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt across north India too

Earthquake strikes Nepal for third time in less than a week

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale rocked Nepal at around 7:57 pm (local time) on Saturday. According to reports, tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR and across many other parts of northern India. There have been no reports of property damage and casualties in Nepal or the north Indian region so far (at the time of writing the report).

Details Epicenter recorded near Patadewal in Nepal

According to India's National Center for Seismology, the Saturday earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred at 7:57 pm IST in Nepal. While its epicenter was reportedly near Patadewal in Nepal's Bajhang district, the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers at around 8:12 pm (local time). To note, this is the third time the region has experienced an earthquake in less than a week.

Twitter Post Here's what National Center for Seismology tweeted

Tremors Tremors across many parts of northern India

The earthquake in Nepal also sent tremors across north India. Besides Delhi, they were also felt in NCR cities like Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. Residents in parts of Uttarakhand, including Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, New Tehri, and Pauri, as well as in other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, also reportedly felt the tremors. Many also took to social media platforms to report the same.

Previous incident Nepal was hit by 6.6-magnitude quake just days ago

The intensity of the latest quake in Nepal was, however, lower compared to the 6.6-magnitude earthquake—one of the many in a series—that rocked the country on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. At that time, too, powerful tremors were felt in Delhi and other northern parts of India. As many as six people lost their lives, while eight others were injured in Nepal.

Information Neighboring country witnessed another quake on Thursday

Nepal was reportedly hit by another earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale later on Thursday as well, as per The Times of India. Its epicenter was recorded at Kada in the country's Bajura district. However, no loss of life was reported.