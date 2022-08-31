India

BJP councilor expelled for buying baby stolen from railway station

BJP councilor expelled for buying baby stolen from railway station

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 31, 2022, 11:53 am 3 min read

Eight persons have been arrested in the case so far including two doctors.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated on Tuesday that it has dismissed a municipal councilor from the Firozabad Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly buying a seven-month-old baby boy from child traffickers, NDTV reported. Vineeta Aggarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Aggarwal allegedly paid Rs. 1.80 lakh for the child because they wanted a son after having a daughter previously, it added.

Decision What exactly did BJP official say?

Reports, quoting Rakesh Shankhwar, the chief of the BJP's Firozabad Mahanagar (city) unit, said on Tuesday that Aggarwal, a councilor from Ward 51, had been suspended from the party with immediate effect. He said the decision to fire her was made after Firozabad Mahanagar protested to the party's state unit about her "behavior," according to the letter issued to the councilor.

Incident How did the incident come to the fore?

Radha, a native of Parakham village in the Mathura district, was resting with her seven-month-old son on a railway platform in the early hours of August 24 when the kid was abducted. The infant was taken away by a man when he Radha asleep. The accused was seen sprinting toward a train as the entire episode was recorded on the CCTV camera.

Radha discovered her kid was not lying next to her when she awoke and alerted the Railway Police. Following the complaint, the police used a CCTV camera to identify and later apprehend the suspect. He admitted selling the infant to a Firozabad couple after being apprehended. Following that, the kid was found after a police raid on BJP councilor Agarwal's home.

Claims Rs. 1.8 lakh changed hands in 'cruel deal'

According to reports, the couple only have a 12-year-old daughter and desired a son, so they paid Rs. 1.8 lakh for this child from two doctors. Now, Mathura Police has arrested the councilor, her husband, and other family members to investigate their involvement in the matter. Reportedly, the child's adoption through a middleman has been discussed by the family.

Statement What did the police say on the matter?

Senior police officer Mohammad Mushtaq told reporters that the police identified the accused Deep Kumar taking away the child. "He is part of a gang that includes two doctors who run a hospital in the neighboring Hathras district. Some other health workers are involved too," he said. Mushtaq said the accused including the BJP councilor who confessed to the crime.

Information 8 arrests made in the case so far

According to reports, eight persons have been arrested in the case, including two doctors and a child-lifter. However, there is no official statement from the arrested councilor and the BJP over the issue. Meanwhile, the mother of the kid has now received the child.