Politics

Bihar: Nitish Kumar announces 20L jobs in government, other sectors

Bihar: Nitish Kumar announces 20L jobs in government, other sectors

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 15, 2022, 02:58 pm 3 min read

The announcement follows Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's promise of granting 10 lakh jobs for Bihar's youth

A week after forming a new government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced 20 lakh jobs for the state's youth. The announcement follows Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's promise of granting 10 lakh jobs for Bihar's youth in the government sector. However, speaking at an Independence Day event today, Kumar announced that the 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' government will be granting 20 lakh jobs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Coalition partners in Bihar since 2017, the Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been at loggerheads over a variety of issues.

Kumar skipped several meetings with BJP recently and finally broke off the alliance to return to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) last week.

To recall, Kumar abandoned the RJD and the "Mahagathbandhan" government to join hands with BJP in 2017.

Jobs '20 lakh jobs for Bihar's youth'

The Bihar government will attempt to create 20 lakh job opportunities, 10 lakh in the government sector and 10 lakh in other areas, the CM said at the Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on Monday. "We will create jobs and employment opportunities for youth- in both government and outside-that if we succeed, we want to take the figure to 20 lakhs," he said, according to NDTV.

Twitter Post What did Nitish Kumar say?

Deputy-CM Tejashwi Yadav on job promises

Deputy-CM Yadav, who has been cornered repeatedly for his promise of granting 10 lakh government jobs in the state, expressed his vindication on Twitter. "Historic announcement by respected chief minister Nitish Kumar...After 10 lakh [government] jobs, 10 lakh additional jobs will be given through other arrangements," Yadav wrote on Twitter. He said that the announcement heightened expectations and dreams of the unemployed and youth.

Twitter Post Tejashwi Yadav praises CM Nitish Kumar

It's a historic day CM announced from a historic place. He clearly said that we'll give 10 lakh jobs we want to increase it to 20 lakh. We will also work towards generating employment. We thank the CM. This is youth's victory, Bihar's victory: Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/iSWrkI43Qv — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

BJP Jharkhand BJP sends pen to Yadav

Yadav, during his 2020 elections campaign, had promised that the first thing he would do upon assuming office is 'sign 10 lakh employment letters.' After he took oath last week, a BJP Jharkhand spokesperson sent him a pen to 'remind him' of the promise. Yadav has been receiving continuous jibes by the BJP. "BJP never fulfills its promises, we fulfill our promises," Yadav said.

Bihar Floor test likely next week

Kumar & Yadav took oath as the new CM and deputy-CM of Bihar, respectively, last week and will be heading the 'Mahagathbandhan 2.0' government: an alliance between JD(U) and RJD, with five other parties. Together, the alliance has over 164 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, while the BJP has 77. CM Kumar is also expected to undergo a floor test next week.