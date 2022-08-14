Politics

Maharashtra portfolios: Shinde keeps Urban Development, Fadnavis gets Home, Finance

CM Eknath Shinde recently expanded his cabinet by inducting 18 ministers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated portfolios to the recently inducted ministers of his cabinet, ANI reported. Shinde has decided to keep Urban Development, Environment, Minority, Transport, and Disaster Management while allocating crucial ministries of Home and Finance to the BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Details Shinde expanded cabinet recently

Early this week, CM Shinde expanded his cabinet, 41 days after taking the oath of office. He inducted 18 ministers - nine each from his rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP. With this move, the strength of the Maharashtra ministry had gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.