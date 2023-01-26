India

Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 26, 2023, 01:00 pm 3 min read

The Republic Day Parade ceremony commenced today at around 10 am

The Republic Day Parade ceremony commenced today at around 10 am as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial at India Gate in Delhi and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath. Following this, PM Modi reached Kartavya Path's saluting base and received President Draupadi Murmu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the chief guest for the event.

Why does this story matter?

On this day in 1950, the Indian Constitution came into force two months after being adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

The Republic of India, a union of states, is governed by the Constitution, which provides for a Parliamentary form of government with a federal structure and certain unitary features. The event showcases India's cultural spectrum and its achievements.

105-mm Indian field guns used for ceremonial salute

As per tradition, the national flag was unfurled in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. Among the many firsts, 105-mm Indian field guns were used to deliver the ceremonial salute, in place of the vintage 25-pounder guns. The change was aimed at symbolizing India's 'Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance in the defense sector.

Corps of Signals Dare Devils showcase human motorcycle pyramid

#RepublicDay2023 | 33 Dare Devils make 'Human Pyramid' on nine motorcycles on Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/s7R3piu6Wo — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Egypt's contingent in Republic Day Parade for the first time

For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of Egypt's armed forces, led by Colonel Elkharasawy, took part in the parade. Eight marching troops of the Indian military, consisting of 144 soldiers, participated in the parade. Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali led the first contingent of the parade from the 61 Cavalry, the world's only active horse cavalry.

Veterans' tableau showcased their contributions to shaping India's Amrit Kaal

Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy led the contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF), whose tableau showcased a rotating globe, signifying the expanse of its reach in terms of providing cross-border humanitarian assistance and friendly military exercises. A Veterans' tableau themed on India's Amrit Kaal displayed the contributions of the veterans in shaping India in the last 75 years.

Various tableaus featured women achievers

The Central Armed Police Force's (CAPF) tableau was themed on women's power. Karnataka's tableau symbolized the unique achievements of three women—Sulagitti Narasamma, a midwife; Tulsi Gowda Halakki, also known as Vruksha Maate or mother of trees; and Saalumarada Thimmakka, for her exceptional social service. Performances by 479 artists, chosen from across the country through the Vande Bharatam dance competition, added flair to the event.

Army exhibited a range of advanced combat machinery

As many as six marching contingents of the Army, including the Mechanised Infantry Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Dogra Regiment, Bihar Regiment, and Gorkha Brigade, marched past the saluting dais. The Army exhibited a range of advanced combat machinery including the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MBT), NAG Missile System (NAMIS), Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle, and other new-generation equipment.