India

Kerala woman orders biryani dish 'Kuzhimanthi' online, dies after eating

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 07, 2023, 04:07 pm 2 min read

In another shocking incident of potential food poisoning, a 20-year-old Kerala woman passed away after reportedly consuming a biryani dish called ''Kuzhimanthi' from a local hotel. Identified as Anju Sreeparvathy, the police said that the deceased had allegedly ordered the food online on December 31 from a restaurant called Romansia at Kasaragod and had been undergoing treatment ever since.

Why does this story matter?

This incident comes to light just a few days after a similar case in the state's Kottayam, where a nurse reportedly died from food poisoning.

As per reports, nearly 20 individuals were admitted to the hospital with food poisoning complaints after consuming food from the same restaurant in Samkranthy.

Her death triggered protests against the restaurant where she had eaten food from.

Restaurant owner arrested by cops

"A case has been registered after her parents filed the complaint. The girl died early Saturday (January 7) morning," the police were quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. Cops also revealed that further action would be taken based on the forensic report for the deceased. Three individuals, including the restaurant's owner, have been arrested so far by the police.

Kerala Health Minister orders probe into the matter

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has taken note of the incident and has already ordered a probe into the matter. While speaking to reporters in Pathanamthitta, George said: "Directions have been issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to file a report with regard to the incident. The DMO is also looking into the incident and the treatment given to the girl."

Will cancel license of hotels with food poisoning complaints: George

The state Health Minister also added that the license of the hotels accused of food poisoning would be canceled soon under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA). The victim woman initially received treatment at a private hospital, as per media reports. Later, she was moved to another hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru, where she passed away.

Another case of death due to food poisoning in Kerala

A 33-year-old nurse, identified as Rasmi Raj and employed at Kottayam's Government Medical College Hospital, fell sick last week after consuming a chicken dish from a restaurant on December 29. Following this, she was hospitalized and died on Monday while undergoing treatment. The Gandhinagar police also registered a complaint for unnatural death and launched a probe.