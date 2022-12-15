World

India's 'Osama' jibe after Pakistan raises Kashmir at United Nations

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 15, 2022, 10:58 am 3 min read

India's External Affairs Minister's strong response came after Bilawal Bhutto, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, brought up the Kashmir issue while talking at the Council debate

After Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday, India asserted that a nation that hosted al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden doesn't have the authority to "sermonize" in the powerful UN organ. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the credibility of the intergovernmental organization depends on its reaction to the critical challenges of our time.

Why does this story matter?

On December 13, 2001, terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attacked the New Delhi Parliament complex, opened fire, and killed nine individuals.

Both these terror groups are reportedly based out of Pakistan.

Jaishankar's strong response to Pakistan

Jaishankar, chairing India's signature event at the UN, stated that their main focus is on the urgency of reforming multilateralism. "The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise. That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighboring Parliament serve as credentials to sermonize before this Council," he added.

Jaishankar talks on COVID-19 pandemic

Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaishankar said that "many vulnerable nations of the Global South got their first vaccines from beyond their traditional sources." He added that the diversification of global production was also a "recognition of how much the old order had changed."

'Much of world led to believe their interests don't matter'

"The knock-on effects of conflict situations have also underscored the necessity for a more broad-based global governance. Recent concerns over food, fertilizer, and fuel security were not adequately articulated in the highest councils of decision-making. Much of the world was therefore led to believe that their interests did not matter. We cannot let that happen again," the External Affairs Minister stated.

India abstains from vote to remove Iran

India declined to vote to remove Iran from a UN women's commission amid its much-criticized crackdown on anti-hijab protests in the country. Including India, 16 other nations also abstained from voting, but 29 nations ousted Iran and stood in favor of the resolution. As a result, Iran was removed from a UN women's body on Wednesday for policies contrary to girls' and women's rights.

United Nations Economic and Social Council's move

The 54-member United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a resolution drafted by the US to "remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term."

Iran's anti-hijab protest

Unrest erupted across Iran three months ago after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, while in detention, after she was detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's compulsory dress code rules. The protests have since turned into a widespread revolt by Iranians from different parts of society. Meanwhile, Iran has accused its foreign enemies and their agents of the unrest.

Know about UNSC

UNSC is one of the six central bodies of the UN and is responsible for maintaining international peace and security. It suggests possible modifications to the UN Charter and suggests new additions to the General Assembly. UNSC also enforces international sanctions, authorizes military action, and establishes peacekeeping operations. It's also the only global body that can release "binding resolutions" on member nations.