National Sangria Day 2022: Try these 5 flavorsome recipes today

Dec 20, 2022

Let's raise our glasses to this super flavorsome beverage

December 20 marks National Sangria Day in the US. Today, we celebrate the existence of this beautiful and refreshing concoction that instantly transports us to the pristine, sandy beaches of Spain. Whether red or white, this beverage has all the makings for a day so bright. Here are five excellent sangria recipes that you should definitely try today. Check them out!

Classic sangria

It's easy to make classic sangria as it only uses four ingredients. Grab an orange and cut it into thin slices. Put some into a pitcher. Now juice the remaining orange slices and then pour it into the same pitcher. Pour some light red wine and sugar, and then mix so that all the flavors combine. Add some ice cubes and serve in glasses.

Peach sangria

Here's another sangria recipe that's easy-peasy, quick, invigorating, and uses only a few ingredients. Begin by adding white wine, peach schnapps, sugar, cinnamon sticks, sliced lemons, and sliced oranges into a large bowl. Stir them well so that all the ingredients combine nicely. Now finally, pour in some soda and top it with some ice cubes. Pour the concoction into glasses and serve chilled.

White wine and edible flower sangria

Grab a large pitcher and add white wine, ginger wine, slice lemons, sliced peaches, and some raspberries. Mix well. Put it inside the refrigerator and let it cool for about an hour. Once done, take it out and when you're about to serve, top it with some ice cubes and water. To make it look more appealing, add in some edible flowers.

Frozen raspberry sorbet sangria

Begin with cooking raspberry sorbet by making a sugar syrup and then adding some blitzed raspberries and lemon to it. Let it freeze for two hours. Once done, take a scoop of this sorbet and put it inside a glass. To this, add some orange peel and raspberries. Top it up with some sparkling red wine and serve as the sorbet dissolves.

Rose sangria

This pink dose of goodness will refresh you, one sip at a time. Grab a large pitcher and add peaches, sliced strawberries, rose wine, sliced oranges, and some sugar. Mix well and refrigerate for an hour or until it's nicely chilled. Once it's time to serve, pour it into serving glasses, top it with some soda, and garnish with some mint leaves. Enjoy!