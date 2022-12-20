Lifestyle

5 foods to avoid during pregnancy

Written by Sneha Das Dec 20, 2022, 07:30 am 2 min read

These foods might affect the growth and development of the fetus

A would-be mother's diet when she is pregnant plays an important role in the baby's health. Expecting mothers must consume foods rich in vitamins, and minerals to ensure healthy fetal growth and development. While green leafy veggies, vitamin C-rich foods, and calcium-rich foods are a must, there are certain foods pregnant women must stay away from. Avoid these five foods during pregnancy.

Unpasteurized milk, cheese, and fruit juice

Loaded with harmful bacteria like listeria, campylobacter, salmonella, and E. coli, unpasteurized raw milk, soft-ripened cheeses, and cheese are a complete no-no during pregnancy. The bacteria can occur naturally or due to contamination during storage or collection. Similarly, unpasteurized fruit juices can also lead to bacterial contamination that can have a life-threatening impact on the unborn baby. Instead, have pasteurized milk, cheese, and juice.

Caffeine

If you are a coffee lover, then we recommend reducing your intake during your pregnancy. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, pregnant women are advised to limit their caffeine intake to less than 200 milligrams per day. Caffeine can reduce blood supply to the fetus which can restrict fetal growth and your child may be born underweight.

Raw or unripe papaya

While ripe papaya is full of essential nutrients and is completely safe to have during pregnancy, unripe or raw papaya can be harmful during this period as it can stimulate an abortion. Unripe or raw papaya contains harmful chemical substances like latex and papain that can cause uterine contractions and restrict fetal growth. It can also induce preterm labor or miscarriages.

Raw eggs

Raw or partially cooked eggs contain a harmful bacteria named Salmonella that can cause fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea. It can also lead to intrauterine infections that can provoke miscarriages. It may also cause uterus cramps leading to stillbirth or premature birth. Therefore, make sure to use pasteurized eggs and cook the eggs thoroughly before consumption if you are really craving them.

High-mercury fish

Commonly found in polluted water, mercury is a highly toxic element that often accumulates inside large marine fish. Pregnant women must avoid consuming such fish as it may not only affect the immune system and kidneys but also affect the development of the fetus. High-mercury fishes include tuna, marlin, king mackerel, swordfish, etc. Instead, consume low-mercury fish like salmon, tilapia, trout, flounder, etc.