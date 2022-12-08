Lifestyle

5 reasons why you should include pecans in your diet

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 08, 2022, 02:39 pm 2 min read

From heart to immunity, pecans have multiple health benefits

Pecans are a powerhouse of nutrition as they're loaded with a variety of vitamins and minerals. They are free of sodium and cholesterol, and also score low on carbohydrates, making them quite wholesome to consume on a daily basis. Featuring a buttery flavor, these nuts are also delicious and easily qualify as satisfying food. Here are the top five health benefits of pecans.

May promote heart health

Pecans are packed with a good amount of magnesium and potassium, which are two nutrients that help stabilize blood pressure. Additionally, they also harbor a healthy type of fats called monounsaturated fats, which can help you lower your LDL bad cholesterol levels in the body. Low LDL cholesterol levels can prevent chances of heart attack or stroke.

May help manage diabetes

Various studies have highlighted pecans' effectiveness on managing diabetes. Chowing down these nuts can help you stay full for long as they are rich in fiber, thereby steering you clear of unhealthy snacking leading to spike in blood sugar levels. Moreover, pecans have low glycemic index, which means that eating them won't cause a sudden rise in blood sugar, even in diabetics.

May heal arthritis

If you are down with arthritis, you may want to include pecans in your daily diet. Rich in Omega-3 fats, these delectable nuts help ease arthritis pain by reducing inflammation in the affected areas. In addition to this, its calcium, fiber, zinc, magnesium, and Vitamin E content also feature anti-inflammatory properties, which make it all the more good to overcome arthritis-induced pains.

May help in weight loss

As mentioned earlier that pecans possess a good amount of fiber, therefore, they can help you stay away from sudden food cravings, untimely hunger pangs, and unhealthy snacking. When you get rid of these, you naturally tend to lose weight. Besides that, these nuts comprise multiple B-complex vitamins including thiamin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, niacin, Vitamin B6, and folates which help increase your metabolism rate.

May boost immunity

Pecans boast an impressive nutrients profile, which makes them super wholesome. From Vitamins A, B6, E, and calcium to manganese and phosphorous, these nuts have them all. Not just that, the zinc in them strengthens and boosts your immunity, thereby fighting off disease-causing pathogens. Furthermore, sufficient consumption of manganese, which is a powerful antioxidant, is vital for brain function.