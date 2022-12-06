Lifestyle

Winter heart attack: 5 precautions you must take

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 06, 2022, 06:07 pm 4 min read

In winter, our blood vessels contract making it difficult for the heart to pump blood

Heart attack spares none, not even the young. In a recent episode on Monday, a video of a 25-year-old youth falling to death went viral on the internet. Now that winter is here, we are coming across such news more frequently. In another incident, a bus driver in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur died of a sudden heart attack last week; the video went viral.

What happens to our hearts in winter?

The cold weather can cause blood vessels to contract, which makes it difficult for your heart to pump blood in your vessels. This can lead to high blood pressure, thereby increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. During winter, our body undergoes certain biological adjustments including elevated blood pressure levels, increased heart rates, poor mental health, and increased pressure on the heart.

Who is at risk of heart attack in winter?

People who have had a heart attack previously, or have a prior history of heart problems, those with high blood pressure and high cholesterol, smokers and heavy drinkers, and those leading a sedentary lifestyle are at a high risk of heart attacks during winter.

Prevention is better than cure

Your heart health could be at risk, especially, if you already have problems in your heart. This can result from various factors like low temperature, air pressure, humidity, and wind. However, as the saying goes, prevention is better than cure, so you must take utmost care of your heart during such weather. Follow these five tips to keep your heart healthy.

Dress appropriately to stay warm

Cover yourself up with warm clothes at all times, especially when you are stepping out. However, do not overheat your body, because too much heat can cause your blood vessels to dilate and lower your blood pressure drastically. Remove a layer or two if you are experiencing too much warmth. So, choose materials for the base, mid and outer layers wisely.

Do not live a sedentary life, stay active

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the major factors that lead to heart problems. Do not expose yourself to the chilly weather, consider exercising indoors. Aim for a simple workout like yoga or Pilates. It is also important to keep yourself engaged in household work. That way you can keep yourself active and avoid falling trap to a sedentary lifestyle.

Avoid excessive alcohol or smoking

Consuming alcohol excessively can warm up your body more than required. This can be dangerous, especially when you are out in the cold. If you are unable to completely quit alcohol, consume it in moderation. Talk to your doctor for more expert advice. However, you should undoubtedly abstain from smoking, as it is one of the main contributors to heart disease.

Manage your stress

Managing your stress is one of the most important preventive measures. Stress can increase inflammation in your body, which could be harmful to your heart. Take breaks from work and engage in activities like gardening, painting, or doing things you like to do. Find some leisure time to just Netflix and chill. Practice yoga, mindfulness, deep meditation or pranayama to manage your stress.

Go for regular health checkups

Not only just heart patients, but everyone must go for regular health checkups. Health checkups are necessary to keep a track of hidden health issues. To monitor your heart health, your doctor may check your weight, blood pressure, blood cholesterol, and blood sugar levels. They will also ask you about your medical history and lifestyle habits, which affect your chances of developing heart disease.

What to do if you are experiencing a heart attack?

Immediately call the ambulance. Then, take 300mg aspirin if you have it within your reach. It is also important to know that aspirin can be detrimental to your health if you take it regularly. Until the ambulance arrives, make yourself comfortable and rest.