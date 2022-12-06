Lifestyle

Irish man sues company because he has 'nothing to do'

Irish man sues company because he has 'nothing to do'

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 06, 2022, 05:16 pm 2 min read

While most of us are frustrated working round the clock, here's a man who sued his company for paying him but making him do "nothing." Shocking, innit? Yes, you read that right! Dermot Alastair Mills, a finance manager in Ireland, has stated that he is only being paid for eating sandwiches, taking walks, and reading newspapers at work. Here's more of his woes.

Mills earns an annual salary of Rs. 1.3 crores

Mills, who works as a finance manager at Irish rail, earns an annual salary of a whopping Rs. 1.3 crores! He has been with his company for nine long years and now claims to be paid for doing absolutely nothing at work. Not just that, the man has claimed that the company hasn't given him opportunities to put his skills to use.

With nothing much to do, he often returns home early

"I go into my cubicle, I turn on my computer, I look at emails. There are no emails associated with work, no messages, no communications, no colleague communications," he claimed. Out of his work week of five, he only goes to the office for two days and returns home early. He told Daily Mail that the situation has isolated him from his colleagues.

It all started after he called out against Irish Rail

As per reports, Mills shared that his work life has been such ever since he had called out against the Irish Rail. This has left him with no work to do, something he calls a "punishment." Additionally, he said that despite his promotion back in 2010, he was forced to take a three-month sick leave after being bullied at his workplace.

The company has denied all the claims made by Mills

Irish Rail has denied all claims and said that the man was not being penalized for being a whistle-blower. In their defense, they say that Mills was incompetent to be given a higher position in the firm. On December 1, Mills testified in a hearing regarding his dispute. The case is underway and will have its next hearing in February 2023.