How to get out of bed when on cold mornings

Being reluctant to get out of bed is normal, but beat the winter morning blues by following these tips.

Now that winter has arrived, the reluctance to get out of bed in the morning has risen exponentially. It is much easier to snooze the alarm and snuggle back in the warmth of your blanket. You know you need to get up, but you continue to oversleep. Consider these steps to get yourself out of bed successfully on cold winter mornings.

Set a calming alarm

If you have a noisy alarm that startles you up, you might have already begun to resent your alarm. Instead, choose a calming one such as the sound of sea waves or birds chirping. It will help you awaken gradually. Soothing and pleasant music which starts off with a low tone and gradually gets louder makes the waking process a lot more natural.

Put your alarm out of arm's reach.

For some people, setting the alarm itself is just not enough. There is an inherent desire inside everyone to get some extra 10 minutes of sleep. Resist the urge to press snooze by keeping your alarm out of reach so you're forced to get out of bed to turn it off. Just make sure it's loud enough to wake you!

Drink enough water before you sleep

If you are too lazy to even turn off the alarm, let the call of nature wake you up. And by that time your mind and body would be too awake to not be able to go back to sleep comfortably. So, drink enough water, or any beverage or liquid refreshment you like. Ensure you don't end up drinking too much to avoid night-time waking.

Have something to look forward to

It is much easier to get out of bed when you focus on something you actually want to do instead of what you must do. Try setting aside a few minutes in the morning for a ritual that will help you look forward to waking up. It can be coffee in bed, flipping through the newspaper, or watering your baby plants in your garden.

Avoid reasoning with yourself

Excuses to stay in bed have no limits and your brain will keep reasoning with you to extend your sleep mode a little longer. Try to shut off the 'logic' that an extra few minutes will do you good. Make getting out of bed as soon as you wake up an automatic routine. Eventually, getting out of bed straight will become second nature.