Here's how aerial yoga benefits us

Written by Sneha Das Nov 09, 2022

A popular workout trend these days, aerial yoga is performed mid-air and involves a combination of traditional yoga poses, Pilates, and certain postures that defy gravity. It is usually done using a hammock or a swath of soft fabric suspended from the ceiling as support. Aerial yoga helps improve flexibility, balance, and stability. Check out five wonderful health benefits of aerial yoga.

Flexibility Boosts your flexibility

Aerial yoga allows you to effectively stretch your muscles and tendons which boosts your flexibility. As you are suspended in the air, you get more space to move and release tension in your body which makes you more flexible. It helps relax your muscles and lengthen the ligaments. It also improves your spinal and shoulder flexibility while strengthening your core muscles.

Stress and anxiety Reduces stress

If you suffering from stress, anxiety, and depression, aerial yoga is the best exercise to go for. It will improve your mood, bring positive changes in your behavior and reduce stress and anxiety. It also helps you meditate, and focus on your positive thoughts as you hang upside down free in the air. Aerial yoga also improves blood circulation in your brain.

Back pain Great for back pain

Aerial yoga is highly effective in healing back and spinal issues without straining the spine. It allows your spine to lengthen as you hang freely in the air. The inverting in aerial yoga realigns your body, especially your spine. The hammock support ensures that less pressure is placed on your joints. It eases tension in your hip joint as well.

Digestive health Improves digestion

Aerial yoga allows your body to experience all kinds of movements and stretches which improves your digestive functions. It also helps prevent digestive issues like constipation, bloating, stomach pain, and indigestion. The stretching helps relax your abdomen and soothe irritable bowel syndrome. In case of an upset stomach or excess gas, you can try restorative aerial yoga postures and deep slow breathing.

Weight loss Helps in weight loss

A complete workout in itself, aerial yoga not only relaxes you but also aids in weight loss. It involves both upper and lower-body exercises that tone and redefines your whole body. A 50-minute aerial yoga session can burn around 320 calories. It helps you get toned and lean muscles while you burn body fat. You can practice it once a week for effective results.