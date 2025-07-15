Beyoncé's unreleased music stolen during 'Cowboy Carter' tour

In a shocking incident, unreleased music and other sensitive materials belonging to superstar Beyoncé were stolen from a vehicle parked at Krog Street Market in Atlanta. The theft took place on July 8, just a couple of days before the singer's Cowboy Carter tour kicked off its Georgia leg. The stolen items include two suitcases that contained unreleased music, plans for her ongoing Cowboy Carter tour, and more.

Incident details Here's how the theft was discovered The theft was reported by Christopher Grant, Beyoncé's choreographer, and Diandre Blue, a dancer on her Cowboy Carter tour. They discovered the break-in when they returned to their rented Jeep Wagoneer after parking it at Krog Street Market. The vehicle's trunk window had been broken into, and two suitcases were missing. The stolen suitcases reportedly had "never-before-heard music by the singer, plans for the Cowboy Carter tour, and other personal sensitive information."

Additional theft More details about the stolen items The stolen suitcases also contained hard drives for Beyoncé's Atlanta show, which had watermarked music, footage plans, unreleased music, and past and future setlists. In addition to these items, designer clothing worth over $1K, a pair of AirPods, and two laptops were also reportedly taken from the vehicle.

Investigation progress Police track down suspect using stolen AirPods The Atlanta Police Department used Apple's "Find My" feature to track the devices. An officer noted in the incident report that many cars in the area were pinging to the location of the AirPods. After further investigation, they found a silver car moving at the same time as the tracking on the AirPods.