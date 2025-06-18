Ed Sheeran reveals how Shah Rukh's cameo in 'Sapphire' happened
What's the story
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently released his latest single Sapphire, featuring a star-studded music video with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and singer Arijit Singh.
In a recent behind-the-scenes video, Sheeran revealed how these collaborations came about during his shoot in India.
The video shows him narrating the entire journey of shooting the music video across various locations in India.
Unexpected encounter
Sheeran on how he got Khan's cameo
Sheeran revealed that he met Khan at his house to play paddle (a racquet sport) for three hours.
"He pitched me an idea and was like, 'Do it whenever,' and I was like, 'To be honest, I am here so like do you want to get dinner tomorrow?'"
"By the time I had gone there, I was singing the whole tune in Hindi!"
The singer also shared a clip of him hugging Khan after filming his cameo.
Cultural immersion
The singer also expressed admiration for Indian cinema
Sheeran also expressed his admiration for Indian cinema, especially the film Baahubali.
He shared a clip of himself on set, jokingly imitating Chris Martin's singing style on the beach.
The video also features Singh and Sheeran riding around on a scooter in Kolkata, with Singh calling it "madness."
Upcoming album
Meanwhile, listen to 'Sapphire' here
Sapphire is a part of Sheeran's upcoming eighth studio album, Play. The song has already received positive reviews from fans.
The music video also features Singh singing in Punjabi, adding to the Indian flavor of the track.
It is available to stream on all popular music platforms.