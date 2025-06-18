Sheeran revealed that he met Khan at his house to play paddle (a racquet sport) for three hours.

"He pitched me an idea and was like, 'Do it whenever,' and I was like, 'To be honest, I am here so like do you want to get dinner tomorrow?'"

"By the time I had gone there, I was singing the whole tune in Hindi!"

The singer also shared a clip of him hugging Khan after filming his cameo.