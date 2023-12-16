Best of 2023: 'Satranga' to 'Bedardeya,' Arijit Singh's best songs

By Isha Sharma 10:21 pm Dec 16, 202310:21 pm

Best of Arijit Singh in 2023

From Tum Hi Ho to Muskurane and Samjhawan to Channa Mereya, Arijit Singh's voice is the ointment we need while nursing a broken heart. But that is not to say that Singh can only sing tracks that will make you shed tears—his versatility extends far beyond it. In 2023, too, Bollywood's most sought-after singer lent his voice to songs across genres. Take a look.

'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan only had two songs—Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang—and both can raise mercury during a party like no other. Since January 2023, SRK has danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan innumerable times at several events. It has become one of the defining songs of Bollywood's Badshaah—one that heralded his return to the number-one spot in the industry.

'O Bedardeya'

Can anything ever go wrong when the holy trinity of Pritam, Singh, and Amitabh Bhattacharya come together? We think not. With Pritam's melancholic, mournful music, Singh's passionate, intense, and rhythmic vocals, and Bhattacharya's heartrending words that almost immediately crush your soul, O Bedardeya from Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar embodies perfection from start to finish. It is a quintessential Singh number through and through.

'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye'

Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a song you cannot get enough of in one go. Once it ends, you immediately want to hit replay and hear more of it. Set to a melodious tune by the Sachin-Jigar duo and penned by Bhattacharya, the song particularly became a massive rage on Indian Instagram a few days after its release.

'Main Parwaana'

AR Rahman and Singh? A heavenly match. Main Parwaana, which features in Amazon Prime Video's Pippa, is starkly different from other songs in Singh's discography in its arrangement and overall packaging. This extremely replayable song was penned by Shellee and pictured on Ishaan Khatter. It stands as testimony to Singh's ability to suit the party genre as well as he does the love one.

'Animal' songs

All the songs of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal seem to be in a contest with themselves—out of all the gorgeous melodies, which is the best one? Satranga, another solo track, brings out the best in Singh, who is no stranger to songs that talk about professing impassioned love. You should notice the special variations he lends to specific parts in this Shreyas Puranik composition.