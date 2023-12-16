Sunny to mark Malayalam OTT debut with 'Pan Indian Sundari'

By Tanvi Gupta 09:07 pm Dec 16, 202309:07 pm

What we know about Sunny Leone's upcoming Malayalam OTT series 'Pan Indian Sundari'

Sunny Leone is all set to make waves in the Malayalam entertainment scene with the upcoming web series, Pan Indian Sundari. Touted to be the first high-budget Malayalam comedy action thriller, it is produced by Sreena Prathapan under HR Productions. It is expected to be released on the HR OTT platform. It is directed by Satheesh and penned by Princy Denny and Lenin Johnny. Here's everything we know so far about this upcoming series.

Why does this story matter?

Over the years, Leone has cemented her position as a star, venturing into independent mainstream events, films, and television series. Her Bollywood journey began in 2012 with Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2. She was later part of projects like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, and Tera Intezaar. The 2019 Malayalam film Madhura Raja, starring Mammootty, featured her in a special song appearance. Now, Leone's foray into the Malayalam OTT world promises an intriguing new chapter for her.

'Happy to share screen space with Leone'

Mollywood actor Appani Sarath took to Instagram on Friday, sharing details about the upcoming series and expressing excitement about working with Leone. Sharing a picture, he captioned it with, "Happy to share the screen space with [Leone] in this web series." He added they both will play lead roles in the project, marking Leone's Malayalam series debut alongside prominent actors. It will be his debut Malayalam debut series, too, where he will be paired with his "best friend" Malavika Sreenath.

Here's what Sarath posted on Instagram

Meet ensemble cast, crew of 'Pan Indian Sundari'

Apart from Leone, Sarath, and Sreenath, Pan Indian Sundari's star-studded cast features Manikuttan, Johny Antony, John Vijay, Bheeman Raghu, Sajitha Madathil, Kottayam Ramesh, Azeez Nedumangad, Hareesh Kanaran, and Noby Markose. The series will be released in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Cinematographer Ravi Chandran will helm the cinematography, while Madhu Raghavan is in charge of art direction. Its release date has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Raghu clarified controversial viral video involving Leone

Separately, a video of actor Raghu excitedly jumping and running toward Leone during a supposed lamp-lighting ceremony at a jewelry inauguration event went viral recently. He clarified that the scene was being filmed for Pan Indian Sundari, where his character is a die-hard fan of Leone. Raghu added that someone from the audience recorded the incident and circulated it misleadingly. In the series, reportedly, he will also be seen dancing with the Ragini MMS 2 actor.

