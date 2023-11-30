'Sweet Home 2's Song Kang spills beans on military enlistment

By Aikantik Bag 11:59 am Nov 30, 202311:59 am

'Sweet Home 2' premieres on Friday

Song Kang, the star of Netflix's action-packed thriller Sweet Home 2, recently opened up about his personal and professional growth since the first season. During a recent press conference, he shared, "Sweet Home is a very meaningful project for me, one of the projects which made me who I am today." To prepare for his role as Hyun Soo in Season 2, Song even kept a diary about his character. He also opened up about his impending military enlistment.

Horror actioner series will be his last project before enlistment

Sweet Home 2 is going to be Song's final project before he starts his mandatory military service. He explained, "It is my natural duty, so once I finish up promotion schedules for Sweet Home 2, I will fulfill my [mandatory] duties and return in good health." The series also features Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Go Min-si, Jung Jinyoung, Yoo Oh-sung, and Kim Moo-yeol, among others. It is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on Friday.

Director Lee praised Song Kang's growth as an actor

The show's director, Lee Eung-bok expressed his happiness about Song's character development and said, "Since some years have passed since the release of Season 1, I wanted to see Hyun Soo mature. When Song Kang arrived on set, I saw that he had already matured very well, and it made me choke up."

