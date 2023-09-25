Happy birthday, Hyun Bin: Tracing actor's superstardom in 'Hallyu' universe

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 25, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Prolific Korean actor Hyun Bin celebrates his 41st birthday on Monday

Hyun Bin is one of South Korea's most influential and highest-paid actors, who has established himself as a top Hallyu (Korean pop culture wave) actor internationally. His ascent to stardom began with the 2005 K-drama My Name Is Kim Nam-soon, and has since consistently captivated audiences with his exceptional talent. On his 41st birthday, we reflect on his remarkable journey to fame and success.

Career beginnings

Hyun was supposed to make his film debut with Shower in 2002. However, due to funding issues, it was never released. He made his acting debut in 2003 with the series, Bodyguard. Following this, he graced the sitcom Nonstop 4 and the unconventional romance drama series Ireland (2004). In 2004, he also ventured into films, debuting with the youth sports movie Spin Kick.

When Hyun shot to fame: His peak time

Hyun's breakthrough came with My Name is Kim Sam-soon (2005). His portrayal of Hyun Jin-heon catapulted him into Hallyu stardom, expanding his popularity beyond South Korea's borders to countries like Japan and across Asia. Building on the success of this, he featured in the TV series The Snow Queen, which earned him his first Best Actor (TV) nomination at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

'Secret Garden' and other career-defining roles

In 2010, Hyun took the lead role in Secret Garden, which garnered immense popularity, thanks to its distinctive fashion, memorable catchphrases, and captivating music. His portrayal of Kim Joo-won sparked the "Hyun Bin Syndrome." In 2011, Hyun appeared in two films: Late Autumn and Come Rain, Come Shine. Notably, Late Autumn emerged as the highest-grossing Korean film ever released in China at the time.

Hyun's star-making performances

In 2017, Hyun marked his return to the silver screen with Confidential Assignment. In 2018, he took up a negative role in The Negotiation. Concurrently, he made his return to the small screen with Memories of the Alhambra—one of the highest-rated series in Korean television history. His portrayal as Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok in Crash Landing on You (2019-20) further propelled him to international stardom.

Philanthropy work: Hyun gives generously to charity

In 2020, the actor made a donation of approximately $181,000 to the Community Chest of Korea, demonstrating his commitment to supporting the nation's efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19. In 2013, Hyun's philanthropic endeavors earned him the prestigious President's Award at the 50th Savings Day event. Additionally, his numerous charitable donations further underscored his dedication to making a positive impact on society.

