'House of Kardashian' trailer spills more beans than expected

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 05:00 pm 2 min read

'House of Kardashian' trailer is out

Comcast's Sky has released the trailer for its highly anticipated three-part docu-series House of Kardashian which delves into the life and legacy of Kris Jenner and her family. Featuring interviews of Caitlyn Jenner and family friend Joe Francis, as well as never-before-seen footage, the series is set to air in the UK on October 8 on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now.

A new angle to be explored in this documentary

Unlike their previous self-titled series, the Kardashian-Jenner family had no editorial control over House of Kardashian. Directed by Katie Hindley and produced by Fremantle's 72 Films in association with Sky Studios, the documentary promises to be explosive, revealing personal motivations and exploring how a changing culture allowed the family's influence on women around the world to thrive.

Trailer: Spilling some unexpected beans

In the first trailer for House of Kardashian, Caitlyn reveals that Kim Kardashian "calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'" Francis tells the camera, "The sex tape was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy." The series also features voices suggesting that Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife and that people either love or hate the famous family.

