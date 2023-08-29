When and where to watch 'Dream Girl 2' on OTT

Entertainment

When and where to watch 'Dream Girl 2' on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 05:49 pm 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' OTT details are out

Dream Girl 2 marks Ayushmann Khurrana's return at the box office. The actor has emerged to become a major movie star in the last decade and has carved his own niche in Bollywood. The quirky comedy-drama received decent reviews from viewers and is running successfully in theaters. Fans are wondering about its OTT release and now we have got you covered!

Tentative premiere date and streaming platform

The makers have not revealed anything officially but as per reports, the movie will arrive on ZEE5 after September ends or in October. The digital release date will actually depend on the film's box office run. As of now, the film is performing really well and is here to rake in quite well until the release of Jawan.

Cast and crew of the film

The movie is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the movie went through several postponements which added to the much-needed anticipation. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sudesh Lehri, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

Share this timeline