Sunny Deol expresses gratitude after 'Gadar 2's box office success

Entertainment

Sunny Deol expresses gratitude after 'Gadar 2's box office success

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 02:08 pm 1 min read

Sunny Deol thanks fans for loving 'Gadar 2'

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster and is unstoppable at the box office! As the movie surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark in India, superstar Sunny Deol posted a video on Instagram to thank the viewers for showering the second installment with abundant love. The film is breaking records with ease and is currently on the anvil of becoming an all-time blockbuster.

'Thank you for loving Tara Singh': Deol

Deol spoke in Hindi which loosely translates to, "Thank you everyone for liking the film. I never thought our movie would rake in Rs. 400 crore at the box office. We have achieved this feat because you all loved the film. Thank you for loving Tara Singh, Sakeena, and the family." The Anil Sharma directorial includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by iamsunnydeol on August 23, 2023 at 1:10 pm IST

Share this timeline