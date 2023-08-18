#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2' to surpass Rs. 300 crore mark soon

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has become another marvel for Bollywood in 2023. The film has been earning huge at the box office and has held the fort quite strong. The sequel received mixed reviews from critics but has been loved by viewers across the spectrum. Deol's fan following at the mass belts and the franchise's fandom has been behind this movie's success.

An exciting weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 22 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 295.38 crore. The movie is slated to rake in more in the weekend. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios. It is pitted against OMG 2 at the box office.

