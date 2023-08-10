SRK unveils new 'Jawan' poster featuring the dazzling trio
The year 2023 belongs to Shah Rukh Khan and the anticipation surrounding his film Jawan is a testament to that. After the humongous success of Pathaan, fans are looking forward to the Atlee directorial. Now, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring the main trio—Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. The poster is intense and showcases Sethupathi in a "dangerous" mood.
Poster breakdown and cast details
The poster exudes action and thrill and promises an impeccable showdown between Khan and Sethupathi. The movie's prevue has received immense love and fans are eagerly waiting for its release on September 7. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and Yogi Babu, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.